Karnataka constitutes taskforce for plastic waste management

The Karnataka government has constituted a 16-member taskforce to eliminate single-use plastics.
The State Level Special Task Force under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary will create a comprehensive action plan for for implementing the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.
MoEFCC had notified that the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 which also prohibits plastic carry bags less than 50 microns and clearly defined the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders including Urban Local Bodies in handling the plastic wastes in a systematic and environmental friendly manner.
Karnataka had notified the ban on selling and usage of all types of plastic carry bags, banners, buntings, flex posters and a range of products.
The State government’s move is in line with the decision taken in the PRAGATI meeting held by the Prime Minister on January 24, when the States were told to constitute panels for preparing the action plan.
The State government has designated the Directorate of Municipal Administration as the nodal department for urban areas and the Rural Drinking water and Sanitation Department for rural areas.
For Bengaluru the task force will work under Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikel; and at district level under Deputy Commissioners.
