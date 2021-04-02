Karnataka cracks the whip as Covid-19 cases surge

In the wake of the persistent rise in the number of Covid19 cases in Karnataka in the last month, the state government has prohibited rallies, dharnas and imposed 50 per cent seating in cinema halls.

The number of persons in public transport shall not exceed the seating capacity. The state government extended the practice of work from home (WFH) and shall be followed in offices and workplaces as far as possible.

In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only be allowed Bengaluru Urban and Rural district, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

The order issued by the state chief secretary, P Ravi Kumar, stated that a large number of social, religious and public gatherings like marriages, political rallies are being witnessed which Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is not being followed, which may cause a setback in the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid19 cases.

The Chief Commissioner, BBMP, all Deputy Commissioners and all authorities have been empowered to ensure strict compliance with this order and adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries.

Directives for schools and colleges

Classes 6 to 9, including Vidyagama, shall be suspended. Classes 10, 11 & 12 can continue in the existing mode. However, attendance at these classes in person is not mandatory.

Higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for board/university examinations and health sciences.

Other restrictions

In the places of worship, individuals are permitted to visit and offer prayers only. There shall be no gatherings, functions, etc. The common facilities like gym, party hall, clubhouse, swimming pool, etc. shall remain closed in apartment complexes. Gym and Swimming Pools shall remain closed.

In Bengaluru Urban & Rural districts, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubli-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity. Strict CAB is a must, and if there is any violation in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, the facility shall be closed till the covid epidemic is over.

In Shopping Malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc., strict enforcement of CAB is a must.