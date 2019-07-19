Karnataka crisis: JD(S)-Cong heading for showdown with Governor Vajubhai

The heated political crisis in Karnataka continued for another day. The Legisative Assembly which saw Motion of Confidence moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday, was discussed the whole day on Friday and the House has been adjourned to Monday.

The ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government failed to abide by the Governor’s two letters to complete trust vote proceedings before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, had on Thursday night sent a letter asking the CM Kumaraswamy to seek trust vote on or before 1.30 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Karnataka rebel MLAs not to be compelled to participate in House proceedings: SC

When it did not happen, he wrote a second letter extending the deadline to 6 p.m.

On receiving the Governor’s letters, Kumaraswamy said, “I have received a ‘second love letter’ and I am hurt by it.” As the 6 p.m. deadline has passed, the ruling coalition appeared to be in no hurry to face the trust vote.

Preliminary submission

Kumaraswamy said on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that he had moved Motion of Confidence on Thursday and had completed his preliminary submission on Friday afternoon.

He later requested Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to allow about 20-25 MLAs to speak before he takes up his final submission as many MLAs have given notice and are keen to participate in the Motion of Confidence.

The Chief Minister was backed by former Karnataka chief minister and Congress’ Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, who predicted the debate may go on till Monday after which the voting would take place since many MLAs have given their names to participate in the debate.

Siddaramaiah said, “A total 20 MLAs have given their names to speak on the issue and they have complete right to speak on the floor of the house. Only after this, the vote can be placed.”

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, said that it is a conspiracy by the Governor giving only 15-hour deadline to JD(S)-Congress alliance for seeking trust vote, whereas, the latter gave 15 days to BJP when they had to prove majority.

Trust vote

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suresh Kumar stood up and said that the sanctity of trust vote will be lost if dragged on, insists process be completed on Friday itself.

At 6.30 p.m., a few Congress-JD(S) MLAs sought adjournment of the House till Monday as they have to head back to their constituency. But the Speaker was firm “No, No” and added “I will have to face the world.”

Ramesh Kumar then quoted, “Caesar’s wife should be above suspicion; I cannot be guilty of dragging proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly.”

Allegations of bribe

Earlier on Friday, Srinivas Gowda, a JD(S) MLA from Srinivaspura, Kolar claimed that the he received ₹5 crore bribe in advance from BJP MLAs, namely — C N Ashwathnarayan, C P Yogeshwar and S R Vishwanath.

However, they returned the amount on the Chief Minister’s advice.

Gowda further alleged that BJP MLAs claimed that it was an advance and promised to give the rest of the money once the MLA joined the saffron party.

Kumaraswamy in his preliminary submission invoked the Bible and said, “it was a gift from God that I became the CM and he will take it away whenever he wants it.”

The Chief Minister lashed out at BJP, and said, “Every one blames my brother Revanna of carrying a lemon. You believe in Hindu culture, but you blame him.”

He added, “But you accuse him of doing black magic. Is it even possible to save a government by black magic?”