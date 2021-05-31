Karnataka deploys 12,353 MBBS, 250 Ayush students for Covid duty

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Karnataka’s Medical Education Department, by deploying 12,353 MBBS and 250 Ayush students, has augmented the necessary human resource to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
“MBBS students have been provided training to manage home isolation, while 250 Ayush, MBBS doctors and nursing staff have been deployed at Covid Care Centres,” said Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education.
“About 300 interns and nurses have also been deployed at triaging centres. 5,737 medicos and 247 have been deployed to guide those under home isolation,” he added.
“The State government will take a decision on lifting restrictions based on the advice given by the Technical advisory committee. Based on the committee’s recommendation, the chief minister will take a final call,” the minister said.
Dr Sudhakar said elected representatives work very closely and directly with people, they know the ground reality. “But many legislators and local elected representatives have expressed their concern over extending restrictions and lockdown. But the government has to ultimately take a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advice,” he added.
A meeting to discuss vaccination of front line workers of the age group 18-44 years was held on Monday, said a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) release. “The status of vaccination drives for the front line workers in the age group of 18-44 in the BBMP limits was discussed in a virtual meeting chaired by Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of BBMP.”
The BBMP commissioner asked the officers to ensure that the vaccination of front line workers should be taken up swiftly and completed as soon as possible.
The commissioner further said that the State government has identified 22 categories of front line workers in the age group of 18-44 years to be vaccinated. The zonal and ward level places should be identified and the beneficiaries should be informed to get the vaccination as soon as possible.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...