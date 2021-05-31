Karnataka deploys 12,353 MBBS, 250 Ayush students for Covid duty

Karnataka’s Medical Education Department, by deploying 12,353 MBBS and 250 Ayush students, has augmented the necessary human resource to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“MBBS students have been provided training to manage home isolation, while 250 Ayush, MBBS doctors and nursing staff have been deployed at Covid Care Centres,” said Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education.

“About 300 interns and nurses have also been deployed at triaging centres. 5,737 medicos and 247 have been deployed to guide those under home isolation,” he added.

Lockdown

“The State government will take a decision on lifting restrictions based on the advice given by the Technical advisory committee. Based on the committee’s recommendation, the chief minister will take a final call,” the minister said.

Dr Sudhakar said elected representatives work very closely and directly with people, they know the ground reality. “But many legislators and local elected representatives have expressed their concern over extending restrictions and lockdown. But the government has to ultimately take a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advice,” he added.

Front Line Workers

A meeting to discuss vaccination of front line workers of the age group 18-44 years was held on Monday, said a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) release. “The status of vaccination drives for the front line workers in the age group of 18-44 in the BBMP limits was discussed in a virtual meeting chaired by Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of BBMP.”

The BBMP commissioner asked the officers to ensure that the vaccination of front line workers should be taken up swiftly and completed as soon as possible.

The commissioner further said that the State government has identified 22 categories of front line workers in the age group of 18-44 years to be vaccinated. The zonal and ward level places should be identified and the beneficiaries should be informed to get the vaccination as soon as possible.