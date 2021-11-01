Karnataka Digital Economy Mission inks pact with MRG Group for IT infra in Mangaluru

Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructures Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based MRG Group) headed by Prakash Shetty, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to build information technology (IT) infrastructure in Mangaluru.

As per the MoU, MRG Group will build an IT infrastructure / IT park on 15 acres in Mangaluru. Phase-1 will have a built-up area of 2 lakh sq ft. Of this, 1 lakh sq ft of bare shell will be offered to existing and new companies in Mangaluru at discounted prices, and 10,000 sq ft of plug-and-play office space will be provided to start-ups on a per seat rent basis.

Shashidhar Pai Maroor, President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said KCCI has been working towards establishing an IT ecosystem in Mangaluru for many years now.

A detailed project report was submitted to the State government to build such infrastructure on the land allotted to KEONICS over 20 years ago. Since not much progress was made, KCCI sounded out private enterprises.

Thanking the MRG Group, Shashidhar Pai Maroor said KCCI has been trying to set up an integrated IT park for the last eight years.

“We also worked closely with the Government for such infrastructure. But so far things didn’t work out even though expressions of interest were sought by KEONICS in the public-private partnership model three times in the past. For the last six months, our IT vertical has been talking to private investors for this infrastructure. We finally have success in the MRG Group,” he said.

Stating that MRG Group has been positive about implementing KCCI’s suggestion for subsidised initial rentals for local technology companies, he said: “We believe this IT infrastructure will change Mangaluru’s economy for good. We will extend all possible support to MRG Group to realise this project at the earliest.''