Karnataka: Districts adjoining Maharashtra report fresh Covid-19 cases

Karnataka reported one death and 34 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The districts adjoining Maharashtra — Belagavi (17 cases), Vijayapura (7 cases) and Kalaburgi (one case) — were the worst affected.

According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s mid:day bulletin, a 66 year male patient from Bengaluru, who tested positive for the infection, died on April 15. He was referred to Victoria hospital from a private hospital. He was on ventilator support since April 10, and died on April 15. This takes the total number of death in state to 13.

New cases

With 34 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the total number of cases goes up 313 in Karnataka.

Nearly 50 per cent of the 34 new cases are from Belagavi, which has 17 cases, followed by Vijayapura (7 cases), Bengaluru (5 cases), Mysuru (2 cases), Kalaburagi and Gadag (1 case each).

District-wise cases as on Wednesday is as follows:

Bengaluru Urban: 71 total confirmed cases (discharged 35 cases, two death)

Mysuru: 58 cases (discharged 12 cases)

Belagavi: 19 cases

Kalaburgi: 17 cases (discharged 2 cases, 3 deaths)

Bagalakote: 14 cases (one death)

Bidar: 13 cases

Chikkaballapura: 13 cases (8 discharged, 2 deaths)

Bengaluru Rural: 12 cases

Dakshina Kannada: 11 cases (8 discharged)

Uttara Kannada: 11 cases (discharged 8 )

Vijayapura: 10 cases (1 death)

Mandya: 8 cases

Ballari : 6 cases

Dharwad: 6 cases (1 discharged)

Udupi: 3 cases (2 discharged)

Davangere: 2 cases (2 discharged)

Tumukuru : 1 case, 1 death

Chitradurga: 1 case

Gadag: 1 case (1 death)

Kodagu : 1 case (1 discharged)