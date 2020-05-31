Karnataka eases inter-state travel curbs

Karnataka has eased travel restrictions for inter-state travellers for phased re-opening (Unclock 1).

The Commissioner for Department of Health and Family Welfare, in an order issued on Sunday, said for inter-state travellers, self-registration on Seva Sindhu portal is mandatory for all travellers before entering Karnataka.

Health screening of all incoming persons at entry point is a must at border check-posts, airports, railway stations and bus stands.

Hand-stamping, home quarantine for 14-days period is also a must.

Travellers from Maharashtra

For asymptomatic passengers on arrival from Maharashtra, seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven-days home quarantine should be carried out.

To establish that one is a business traveller from Maharashtra, he/she should show confirmed return flight/train ticket which should not be more than seven days later from the date of arrival.

Passengers by road should provide the address proof of person in Karnataka he intends to meet.

A person with Covid negative certificate which is not more than two-day-old is exempted from quarantine.

From other States

For business visitors from other States, he/she should show confirmed return flight/train ticket which should not be more than seven days later from the date of arrival.

In case one is coming by road, he/she should provide the address proof of native State. No quarantine and no hand stamping for business visitors from other States.

For transit travellers, the person should show confirmed return flight/train ticket which should not be more than one day later from the date of arrival.

In case of passengers travelling by road, they should provide the address proof of destination State. Such traveller should be hand-stamped if travelling by road as ‘Transit traveller’.