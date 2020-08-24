Karnataka eases inter-State travel restrictions, stresses on self-reporting

Karnataka has further eased inter-state travel restrictions by discounting registration on Seva Sindhu portal and medical check-up at bus, railway stations and airports.

The note signed by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and family welfare department, on Monday said since March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected Karnataka and as mitigation measures under lockdowns, various restrictions were imposed on inter-State travellers.

Recently, Centre and State governments have issued guidelines for Unlock-3 that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state movement of persons and goods.

As per the new revised guidelines, the following norms are discontinued: Registration on Seva Sindhu portal, entry and medical check-up at the State borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports.

Screening at the receiving centres in the districts, categorisation of passengers, hand stamping, 14 days of quarantine and isolation and testing and enforcement of home quarantine including poster on homes, information to neighbours/residents welfare associations/apartment owners associations, monitoring from panchayat/ward level teams, flying squad, IVRS call-centres outbound calls, quarantine-watch app monitoring.

The state government’s revised circular has also advised the incoming inter-State travellers as follows:

If asymptomatic on arrival – Travellers can report to work or perform their activities in the State without 14 days of home quarantine. However,they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of Covid-19 and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

If symptomatic on arrival – having symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 they shall immediately self isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410. They shall observe standard Covid-19 precautions

The district health authority/ BBMP shall suitably and appropriately plan IEC campaign for the incoming travellers about the importance of self-reporting, self-isolation and Covid-19 testing of symptomatic persons.