Karnataka eases more restrictions, allows inter-state, intra-state movement

The Karnataka government on Sunday lifted restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods as it laid the roadmap for easing lockdown in a phased manner outside the containment zones.

In keeping with the directives of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar issued an order, which will immediately come into effect and “will be in force up to June 30, 2020.”

“There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra- state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements,” the order read.

Lifting restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, the order said based on public health and assessment of the prevalence of Covid-19 in various states, separate orders will be issued by Health and Family Welfare Department on inter-state movement of people to Karnataka.

The government order also said in the first phase, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to function from June 8.

Reopening educational institutions

Whereas, in the second phase, a decision to open schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will be taken in July after consulting with the stakeholders.

“The State government will hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on reopening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020,” the order read.

The government will take a call on resuming international air travel of passengers, metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places based on the assessment of the situation.

It said the decision to restart social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other large congregation would be taken later.

Night curfew relaxed

The night curfew hours have been relaxed further. Instead of 7 pm to 7 am, the night curfew will be effective from 9 pm to 5 am throughout the state except for essential activities.

In the containment zones, lockdown shall continue to remain in force till June 30, the order said adding that only the essential activities will be allowed there. The district and municipal authorities have to identify the buffer zones outside the containment zones.

The government has appealed to those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.