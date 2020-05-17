Karnataka extends lock-down till midnight of May 19

Karnataka government has extended lockdown till midnight May 19, while the Central Government has announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

In an order, Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vjyaya Bhaskar on Sunday, considering the fact that the lockdown measures need to be implemented for further period in the State to contain the spread of Covid-19 ordered extension up to midnight of May 19.

The letter was addressed to all government departments, deputy commissioners & superintendents of police in the districts, BBMP and Bengaluru Police commissioner to ensure that all lock-down regulations be imposed strictly until further orders or till midnight of May 19, whichever is earliest.

The Central Government initially had imposed 21-day lock-down from March 24, subsequently it got extended to May 5 and then to May 17.

Congress

Meanwhile, Opposition leader and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah has called an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on May 19 to discuss the fallout of Covid pandemic and subsequent lock-down which is affecting the people.

MHA guidelines

As per the MHA guidelines note to states: States have been given powers to delineation of Red, Green and Orange zones.

The states will decide on inter-state movement of passengers vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states involved. Intra-state movement of passengers vehicles and buses as decided by the states.

No State shall stop the movement of any type of goods cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties.

In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed and there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillances and other clinical interventions.

Night curfew – the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders.

All domestic and international air travel of passengers except domestic medical services, domestic air ambulances and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA. Metro rail services, schools, colleges, educational training coaching institutions etc will remain closed. Online / distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items, Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality sercies except meant for housing health/police government officials healthcare workers stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports.

All cinema halls shopping malls gyms, swimming pools entertainment parks theatres bars and auditoriums, and assembly halls. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open however, spectators will not be allowed.