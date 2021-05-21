Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Karnataka government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown by 14 days till June 7.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said “We are worried over rising Covid cases in rural areas and mushrooming cases of black fungus.” The fungal infection will be treated free in government hospitals, he said.
“The decision to extend the lockdown is based on the opinion of experts. During the lockdown, stringent restrictions will be imposed by the police. This is being done to control Covid spread,” he added.
The government had earlier imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24.
Requesting the public, Yediyurappa said “I urge the people to be more cautious, wear masks, maintain social distance and please observe personal hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid.”
Karnataka’s daily Covid-19 postivity rate has come down consistently in the last five days to 24.22 per cent from a high of 39.70 percent. The case fatality rate too is down to 1.09 percent from a high of 1.23 percent.
K Sudhakar Minister for Health & Medical Education said “the state opting for symptomatic tests and positivity rate decreasing is a good sign.”
The State on Friday reported 32,218 new Covid-19 cases taking the total positive cases to 23.67 lakh of which active cases are 5.14 lakh. The State reported 353 deaths taking the total to 24,207. On the discharge front 52,581 people left the hospitals, taking the total discharged since the pandemic to 18.29 lakh.
Bengaluru Urban district reported 9,591 new cases taking the total cases to 11.03 lakh and total active cases to 2.89 lakh.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...