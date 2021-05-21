Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7

Karnataka government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown by 14 days till June 7.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said “We are worried over rising Covid cases in rural areas and mushrooming cases of black fungus.” The fungal infection will be treated free in government hospitals, he said.

“The decision to extend the lockdown is based on the opinion of experts. During the lockdown, stringent restrictions will be imposed by the police. This is being done to control Covid spread,” he added.

The government had earlier imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24.

Requesting the public, Yediyurappa said “I urge the people to be more cautious, wear masks, maintain social distance and please observe personal hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid.”

Positivity rate decline

Karnataka’s daily Covid-19 postivity rate has come down consistently in the last five days to 24.22 per cent from a high of 39.70 percent. The case fatality rate too is down to 1.09 percent from a high of 1.23 percent.

K Sudhakar Minister for Health & Medical Education said “the state opting for symptomatic tests and positivity rate decreasing is a good sign.”

The State on Friday reported 32,218 new Covid-19 cases taking the total positive cases to 23.67 lakh of which active cases are 5.14 lakh. The State reported 353 deaths taking the total to 24,207. On the discharge front 52,581 people left the hospitals, taking the total discharged since the pandemic to 18.29 lakh.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 9,591 new cases taking the total cases to 11.03 lakh and total active cases to 2.89 lakh.