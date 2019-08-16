Karnataka floods: Yediyurappa meets Modi, seeks early release of funds for relief work

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to release funds immediately to take up flood relief works in the affected districts in Karnataka.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, responding to the appeal, Prime Minister assured to send Central study team soon to assess the damage due to flood.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister appraised the Prime Minister about the grave situation of the flood-hit areas in the state. He urged him to sanction more funds to take up immediate relief measures and rebuild the lives of the victims.

The state Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister P Ravikumar were also present.