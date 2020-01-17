Karnataka gets confirmation from 40 leading companies at WEF, Davos

Karnataka, which is putting up a pavilion at World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos has already reached out to over 200 companies seeking investments into the State.

Addressing reporters, Jagadish Shettar, Karnatala Minister for Large and Medium Industries said “The State delegation is led by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and out of companies confirmed, about 40 are attending and have confirmed to us to hold one-on-one meetings at Davos.”

Prominent companies which have confirmed are Lulu Group International, Dassault Systèmes, HP, GE, SAP and Lockheed Martin among others who have shown keen interest to invest in Karnataka, he added.

During the four days of meetings, the State delegation is expected to meet various international delegations. The WEF is the international organisation for public-private co-operation. This year WEF is celebrating 50 years of bringing together top business leaders government officials and civil society members.

“The annual meeting has given us an opportunity that too an international platform to showcase the economic and all round development of the state and reach out to various major companies of the global reputation,” he added.

GIM curtain-raiser

Shettar said that a curtain- raiser programme for Global Investors Meet (GIM) is also planned at the WEF annual meeting on January 20.

“This will be a great opportunity to invite entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world to participate in ‘Invest Karnataka 2020’, which is scheduled to be held from November 3-5 this year. For GIM efforts are on invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event,” he added.

Speaking on the Industrial Policy which expired in 2019, Shettar said new industrial policy is under different departments and ministerial consultation. “The policy will be out soon and the approval by the cabinet will be sought.”

He also said that preparations are on for the Invest Karnataka Hubballi, which will be held on February 14. This event is expected to give more thrust to industrial development in two tier cities.

Recently a delegation led by Shettar, and Pralhad Joshi Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal held a series of B2B meetings to woo investment into tier-II cities and districts of North Karnataka in Mumbai.

The delegation met with several major entrepreneurs such as Chairman of Tata Group’s Chandrasekaran, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, and Chairman of Godrej Group Adi Godrej and held extensive discussion on investments in north Karnataka.