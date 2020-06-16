Karnataka government, ACT Grants partner with Cloudphysician

Government of Karnataka and ACT Grants partner with Cloudphysician, India’s indigenously developed 24/7 tele-ICU solution, to offer its services at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

Cloudphysician enables hospitals to have their beds and their patient data remotely monitored via real time audio visual tools and internet connected sensors while giving hospitals access to highly qualified remote intensivists and nurses.

At GIMS, a total of 26 beds, out of the 70 beds in the hospital will have access to 11 specially trained doctors called intensivists and nurses 24/7.

In Karnataka, Cloudphysician first went live in the district hospital in Ramanagara - where 36 beds are monitored through the platform.

Cloudphysician uses an in-house platform called ‘RADAR’ which connects the tele-ICU to an off-site command centre, where a critical care team, comprising of intensivists and nurses are connected with patients in distant ICUs through real-time audio, visual and electronic means, and health information is exchanged. Launched in 2017 by Dr Joshi and Dr Raman, Cloudphysician is currently live in 19 hospitals across 7 states.

“Cloudphysician uses its tele-ICU solution, RADAR, as a force multiplier where one intensivist can take care of 80 patients at a time. This reduces exposure of individuals by decreasing the touch points with the patient, in-turn reducing the PPE requirement. We have started providing tele-ICU support in two hospitals in Karnataka and aim to expand this facility to 500 beds across India in the near future” said Dr Dileep Raman, co-founder, Cloudphysician.

“Karnataka has been in the forefront in establishing tele- ICU facility for all government hospitals. This is a novel initiative in partnership with ACT Grants, for establishing a modern tele-ICU facility in Gulbarga” said Dr Thrilok Chandra, IAS, Special officer, State Critical care support unit.

Cloudphysician received a grant in May 2020 from ACT Grants. This is a Rs 100 crore not-for-profit grant created to empower teams that are harnessing technology to create large-scale impact in the detection, prevention and eradication of Covid-19.