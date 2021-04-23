Karnataka government clarifies on activities exempted from curfew, weekend lockdown

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
While imposing weekend lockdown, the Karnataka government has clarified the range of industrial activities allowed during night curfew and lockdown.
The government’s decision follows representations by industry and trade bodies after police forced some shops and commercial establishments to close in Bengaluru and rest of the State on Thursday.
In an order issued on Friday, the government has imposed weekend curfew between Friday 9 pm and Monday 6 am.
Clarifying the earlier order, Khatri said “As many industries/establishments are approaching this office for the list of activities exempted by the government for working during weekend curfew.”
As per the Department of Commerce and Industries order: Units manufacturing drugs, pharmaceuticals, sanitation materials, oxygen medical devices, medical textiles and their raw materials components and their intermediates; food-related/food processing industries including animal feed units ; rice mills, oil mills, dal mills, dairy units RO and distilled water plants/ packaged drinking water, roller flour mills, bakery and confectioneries can work.
Also permitted are manufacturing units engaged in the production of agricultural inputs including fertilisers, agri machinery, agri implements and their components. All exports units which have export commitments or export orders and their vendor units providing inputs to such industries. Manufacturing units that supply components for the aerospace and defence sector. Units making components for automobiles that are used in defence, agriculture and health sectors. B2B grocery and essential commodities. Warehousing and logistics activities of ecommerce companies and agro and food processing industries.
Activities that are permitted during night curfew and weekend lockdown: Telecommunication and its related activities, night shift operations of IT/IteS companies’ workforce to operate from the office. Maintenance and operations of data centres and other critical IT infrastructure needed to support backend operations of medical, financial, transport and other critical services. Warehousing activities including loading unloading and storage of goods.
