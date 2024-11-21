Karnataka government hospitals associated with the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) have raised the ward charges and fees for various services, including outpatient department (OPD) facilities.

The cost of a single-bed special ward will now be ₹2,000 per day, up from the previous rate of ₹750. Additionally, the charge for a twin-occupancy special ward has been increased from ₹750 to ₹1,000.

OPD registration fee has gone from ₹10 to ₹20 and inpatient admission fee from ₹25 to ₹50. The cost of a blood test has been hiked from ₹70 to ₹120 and ward charge prices have been revised from ₹25 to ₹50. Hospital waste management has gone up from ₹10 to ₹50.

‘Minimum fee’

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the hike in user fees in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) affiliated hospitals was “minimum” so it would not burden the people.

User fees in the state-run Minto, Vani Vilas, Victoria, Super Specialty and Trauma and Emergency Care hospitals affiliated to BMCRI were revised on November 1, across services.

“The user charges were decided a long time ago. The hikes are around 10-20% only. The hospital committee might have hiked the prices from ₹10 to ₹20 because of services like cleaning and maintenance. The revision is small and happened after several years. The money won’t go to the government but be used for the development of the hospitals. They are simply linking this to the guarantees. Previously, didn’t they hike the water and electricity rate?” Said Rao addressing the media.

BJP slams govt

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prakash alleged that the government is struggling to maintain the guarantee scheme successfully.

“All developmental activities have come to a standstill. No concrete work is happening. Releasing ₹10-20 crorehere and there won’t suffice. Karnataka’s infrastructure is severely affected. Now they’re looking for any available source to increase the prices. They haven’t spared the hospital either. Hospital services should be free, and the government is charging for services. It’s not tax to increase now and then.”

Adding that the Karnataka government is already getting a substantial sum from the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, he continued, “They are burdening the poorest of the poor, who usually visit these government hospitals; they are not sparing even them just to increase the revenue to service the guaranteed schemes.” said Prakash.

