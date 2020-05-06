Karnataka government urged to consider Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts as single unit for movement of people

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Karnataka government to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as one unit for the purpose of the movement of people during the lockdown.
In a letter dated May 5 to Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar — the copies of which were released to the media on Wednesday — Isaac Vas, KCCI president, said that eventhough the erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district was bifurcated into Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in 1997 for administrative purposes, the two districts are actually an urban agglomeration with most of the population residing in suburbs and towns.
Office staff, technical crew and labour of many industries reside in either district and commute daily for work within an efficient transport system, he said.
Referring to the restriction on inter-district movement due to the lockdown in the country, he said the restriction is hindering the kick-start of industrial and commercial activities in the region.
Workers are deprived of their livelihood, and industry and business owners are finding it challenging to move forward. Added to this, migrant labourers are moving back home, further aggravating the situation.
“Many industries and commercial establishments have requested us to take up this matter with the government,” he said.
Referring to the government order considering Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chikballapura and Kolar as a single unit, Vas said the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts should also be let to function on the same lines.
This would facilitate the movement of people for employment and business in the districts, he added.
