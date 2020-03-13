National

Karnataka govt briefs Consulates General on Covid-19

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

In Karnataka, six samples have been found positive for Coronavirus or Covid-19 with one death from Kalaburgi.

Karnataka government officials said a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department with all Consulates General of various countries having their offices in Bengaluru regarding the current situation with regard to COVID-19 and updated on advisories from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and the state government on visa restrictions and clarified queries.

Health and Family Welfare Department has taken a decision that strict 14 days home quarantine should be advised to all international passengers, arriving in Karnataka from all COVID-19 affected countries.

The department also taken a decision that leave of all the health department staff has been cancelled and an order has been issued to the staff to work on all general holidays till further directions.

