Karnataka govt draws flak as it is yet to get Centre’s flood-relief

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
With Karnataka yet to get central assistance for flood relief and rehabilitation work even 45 days after widespred inundation, the Opposition parties, Congress and Janata Dal Secular, have stepped up attack.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who so far has toured the affected areas more than three times, is yet to get Centre to release assistance. So far the State has got only help by way of NDRF, Air Force and Army assistance during heavy rains, landslides and flooding.
Now after the delay, the State government is preparing a detailed estimate totalling₹38,000 crore to take up flood relief and rehabilitation measures in north Karnataka and Malnad districts.
Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP government and said “It is close to 45 days since floods occurred. The Centre has so far not given a paisa towards relief. The State government had requested flood relief of ₹38,000 crore from the Centre.”
“I will take more bullets till they respond positively to ensure relief for the flood victims. Victims’ health deteriorating, houses perished, livelihood destroyed, Yet the ruled are ignored in this despotic regime!!” he further said.
“It is surprising to see @BJP4Karnataka leaders jumping on me as I criticise Central govt for not releasing relief funds. Have they lost all humanity? Why are they soft on Central govt? More than 45 days over, yet no response!!” @narendramodi had time to visit 3 places in a day during elections but has no time to visit even 1 place in 45 days,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
Further challenging BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said “Mr Modi, Wait till the next elections. Even a single person will not attend your Jhumla rallies if you continue to show your apathy.”
Joining the issue with Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said “The life of flood-affected people is in shambles. It is the misfortune of the State that the Chief Minister is so weak that he is unable to ask for relief from the Union government or convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit flood-affected areas even though he had come to Bengaluru.”
Calling Yediyurappa a ‘weak’ Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP government for ‘failing’ to get a flood-relief package from the Centre.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports