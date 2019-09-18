Karnataka govt draws flak as it is yet to get Centre’s flood-relief

With Karnataka yet to get central assistance for flood relief and rehabilitation work even 45 days after widespred inundation, the Opposition parties, Congress and Janata Dal Secular, have stepped up attack.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who so far has toured the affected areas more than three times, is yet to get Centre to release assistance. So far the State has got only help by way of NDRF, Air Force and Army assistance during heavy rains, landslides and flooding.

Now after the delay, the State government is preparing a detailed estimate totalling₹38,000 crore to take up flood relief and rehabilitation measures in north Karnataka and Malnad districts.

Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP government and said “It is close to 45 days since floods occurred. The Centre has so far not given a paisa towards relief. The State government had requested flood relief of ₹38,000 crore from the Centre.”

“I will take more bullets till they respond positively to ensure relief for the flood victims. Victims’ health deteriorating, houses perished, livelihood destroyed, Yet the ruled are ignored in this despotic regime!!” he further said.

“It is surprising to see @BJP4Karnataka leaders jumping on me as I criticise Central govt for not releasing relief funds. Have they lost all humanity? Why are they soft on Central govt? More than 45 days over, yet no response!!” @narendramodi had time to visit 3 places in a day during elections but has no time to visit even 1 place in 45 days,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Further challenging BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said “Mr Modi, Wait till the next elections. Even a single person will not attend your Jhumla rallies if you continue to show your apathy.”

Joining the issue with Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said “The life of flood-affected people is in shambles. It is the misfortune of the State that the Chief Minister is so weak that he is unable to ask for relief from the Union government or convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit flood-affected areas even though he had come to Bengaluru.”

Calling Yediyurappa a ‘weak’ Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP government for ‘failing’ to get a flood-relief package from the Centre.