Karnataka govtissues guidelines to streamline usage of medical oxygen

As Karnataka is facing multifold increases in demand for oxygen, the State government has issued guidelines for rationalising use of oxygen in Covid-19 hospitals.

“The data of the consumption of oxygen by the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients has revealed that there is an indiscriminate and wasteful use of oxygen in many hospitals. An optimal use of oxygen needs to be ensured both for better healthcare of the patient as well as the curtailment of wastage of oxygen as it is a scarce resource,” Jawaid Akhtar, Karnataka additional chief secretary, department of health and family welfare said in a circular.

The Clinical Expert Committee of Karnataka chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, RGUHS has recommended guidelines for minimising wastage and for rational use of oxygen in health care facilities.

As per the guidelines, each health care facility shall designate an Oxygen Monitoring Team for each shift. Each facility shall also form an Oxygen Audit Committee and submit a report on the use of oxygen pre and post audit to the Expert Committees constituted.

Shortage scare

Early Monday afternoon, Rajarajeshwari Hospital and Medax Hospital in RT Nagar said the oxygen was depleting in their facilities in the next few hours.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, tweeted “SOS coming from Rajarajeshwari Hospital and Medax Hospital about oxygen being exhausted in next one hour.”

“I urge Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Health Minister Sudhakar to immediately look into the issue and supply oxygen to save the lives of many patients,” he added.’

Oxygen manufacturers

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with oxygen manufacturers and suppliers and told them to ensure the supply of allocated quantities of oxygen to the State by the Central Government.

A suggestion was made at the meeting to convert nitrogen and argon tankers available for supplying oxygen and to utilise the services of LPG tanker drivers in case of emergency.

Oxygen manufacturers and suppliers were directed to resolve any issues by approaching the concerned officer directly and to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen.