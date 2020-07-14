Karnataka govt issues warning to those flouting home quarantine norms

Over 2.25 lakh individuals have been issued warnings for breach of home quarantine conditions in Karnataka. First Information Report (FIR) for violation has been filed on 1,645 persons and 2,205 have been sent to institution quarantine.

As per the Karnataka Covid-19 War Room data, action taken report on home quarantine (HQ), Bengaluru urban has the most number of violators at 1.51 lakh.

Notice to private hospitals

Bengaluru Urban District health officer has issued notices to two Bengaluru private hospitals - Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar and Vikram Hospital, Millers’ road to shut their OPD for not treating ILI and SARI cases.

In addition they have also not reserved 50 per cent of their beds for Covid-19 treatment sent by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. “For non compliance the government has issued closing down of their OPD of both hospitals for 48 hours,” said the DHO G A Srinivas, who visited both hospitals to issue notices.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 87 deaths taking the total death toll to 842. Bengaluru which has emerged as hotspot reported 56 deaths.

The State reported 2,496 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 44,077 and of which 25,939 were active cases.

On the discharge front, the day saw 1,142 persons discharged.

Of the 2,496 new cases reported in the State, the Covid positive cases continue to mount in Bengaluru clocking 1,267 cases. The total positive cases in the city stood at 20,969 and active cases were 15,599.