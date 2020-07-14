Karnataka govt issues warning to those flouting home quarantine norms

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Over 2.25 lakh individuals have been issued warnings for breach of home quarantine conditions in Karnataka. First Information Report (FIR) for violation has been filed on 1,645 persons and 2,205 have been sent to institution quarantine.
As per the Karnataka Covid-19 War Room data, action taken report on home quarantine (HQ), Bengaluru urban has the most number of violators at 1.51 lakh.
Bengaluru Urban District health officer has issued notices to two Bengaluru private hospitals - Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar and Vikram Hospital, Millers’ road to shut their OPD for not treating ILI and SARI cases.
In addition they have also not reserved 50 per cent of their beds for Covid-19 treatment sent by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. “For non compliance the government has issued closing down of their OPD of both hospitals for 48 hours,” said the DHO G A Srinivas, who visited both hospitals to issue notices.
On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 87 deaths taking the total death toll to 842. Bengaluru which has emerged as hotspot reported 56 deaths.
The State reported 2,496 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 44,077 and of which 25,939 were active cases.
On the discharge front, the day saw 1,142 persons discharged.
Of the 2,496 new cases reported in the State, the Covid positive cases continue to mount in Bengaluru clocking 1,267 cases. The total positive cases in the city stood at 20,969 and active cases were 15,599.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
In a bid to disincentive banks from parking their excess funds with the RBI under the reverse repo window, the ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...