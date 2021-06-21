Karnataka govt reverses lockdown norms in 6 districts

Building equity using the integrity screen
After a few districts having low positivity rate protested over severe lockdown restrictions in Karnataka, the State government on Monday revised their classification to Category 1 and allowed more economic activities in the six districts.
The relaxation move comes after Dharwad district led by its in-charge minister and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar lobbied on Saturday to get the district re-classified under Category 1 from earlier categorised 2.
A Government Order said that after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate of districts as on June 20 and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate, certain districts will be permitted to be classified under category 1.
The following districts – Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura are permitted with additional activities until July 5.
With this new classification activities allowed are production units/industrial establishments/industries are permitted to function with 50 percent of their staff strength but garment units are permitted to function with 30 percent of their staff strength.
K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education, said Karnataka is aiming to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of December and make the state free from Covid-19.
Sudhakar said “We have a stock of about 15 lakh doses of Covishield and 6-7 lakh doses of Covaxin. More than 1.86 crore doses have been administered so far in 13,000 vaccination centres across the State,” he added.
The State government has initiated awareness and importance of vaccines. “Initially people were hesitant but gradually the hesitancy has come down. People have now realised that vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves from the virus,” minister said.
