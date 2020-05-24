Karnataka imposes mandatory institutional quarantine air travellers

Karnataka has made it mandatory for all inter-State air travellers seven days of institutional quarantine upon arrival.

In an advisory, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department said quarantine measures have been mandated irrespective of their present residence.

“It is not a permission but a mandatory self-registration process on the Seva Sindhu online portal. All persons travelling to Karnataka by trains/domestic flights need to register and get an e-pass on Seva Sindhu auto approval,” advisory said.

For all air travellers, “It’s mandatory to register in Seva Sindu to enter Karnataka irrespective of mode of transport. Hence flights are starting from tomorrow (May 25) .

The government has categorised travellers – From high risk States – Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh - travellers are subjected to 7 days of institutional quarantine. These returnees to be tested within fifth and seventh day. For non-high risk state it is a mix of institutional and home quarantine and they can enter and for compelling reasons: death in family, terminally ill needing medical care, pregnant women or elderly, laid off migrant workers, students (educational institution closed), stranded pilgrims/tourists, foreign returnees landing outside Karnataka.

Mandatory norms and process for surveillance of persons coming from other States (including domestic flight travel).

For those who are flying to Karnataka for a short-stay business trip need not have to apply for Seva Sindu pass. “But kindly note that it is mandatory to carry Covid-19 test report from ICMR approved labs. Report shall be latest by 2 days,” advisory said.

Inter-State travel with history

On Sunday, the State reported 130 new positive cases and with this the total tally is 2,089, total discharges stood at 654, total death 44 (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

The majority of the new cases are from inter-State travel with history to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telengana and infection from other patients.

The worst affected districts are: Mandya – 15 cases, Chikkaballapura – 27 cases, Yadagiri 24 cases, Hassan 14 cases and Udupi 23 cases.

Karnataka after clocking one lakh tests on May 8 has crossed the two lakh mark on Sunday.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said: “We have doubled the number of tests in just 16 days. As on this morning, we conducted 2.03 lakh tests across our 57 ICMR Covid-19 testing labs. I congratulate doctors and lab technicians on this achievement.”

District-wise – Of the 130 new cases reported are from: Bengaluru Urban – 1 case, Mandya – 15, Kalaburgi – 6, Davangere – 4, Chikkaballapura - 27, Yadagiri 24, Hassan 14, Bidar 6, Udupi 23, Vijayapura - 1, Uttara Kannada – 2, Dakshina Kannada – 1, Dharwad - 1, Shivamogga – 2, Tumkuru – 2 and Kodagu -1.