Karnataka imposes restrictions on entry into malls, cinema halls

The Karnataka government on Friday imposed new restrictions wherein entry to malls and cinema halls would be allowed only for those who have had two doses of vaccination. It emphasised that all meetings, gatherings and conferences should strictly be limited to a maximum of 500 people, and that the organisers would be held responsible for any violation.

The government also said there would be intensive micro-containment and active surveillance in areas/ clusters reporting a higher number of cases. It also said parents of children going to school or college should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Yesterday, the country's first Omicron variant Covid cases were confirmed in Karnataka from two travellers who had arrived from South Africa. However, officials said there was no proposal at present to impose a lockdown in any part of the state.