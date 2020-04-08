Karnataka in favour of lifting lockdown in districts not affected by Covid-19: BS Yediyurappa

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
The Karnataka government is in favour of lifting the lockdown in districts which remained free of the coronavirus infection, subject to approval from the Centre, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.
In an interview to PTI, he said the state intended to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, after April 14 in a bid to increase state revenues. He said the state’s legislators would take a 30 per cent salary cut.
According to officials, there were no Covid-19 cases in 12 districts of the total 30 districts in the State.
As on Wednesday, there were 181 Covid-19 cases in the state, including 5 deaths and 28 discharges.
If the Prime Minister suggests to States to take decision (on lock-down) based on the situation in their respective states, my position is to take a call (on roll-back) in districts free from Covid-19, Yediyurappa said.
This is to allow people to go about their business and move about within the district and not from one district to another, after April 14, after taking the approval of the Prime Minister, he said.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...