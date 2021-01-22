Karnataka inoculates 1.38 lakh persons, targets 2 cr in next phase

Karnataka has inoculated 1,38,656 people against Covid-19 with only few instances of side effect, and there has not been any casualty, said Health Minister K Sudhakar.

“Covishield has been administered to 1,36,882 and Covaxin to 1,774 people. About 2-3.5 percent have developed some sort of side effect,” he told reporters on Friday.

Over 8.47 lakh persons have registered for vaccination in the first phase. Out of which 3.27 lakh are government healthcare workers and 4.45 lakh are private sector healthcare workers. “On Friday, we will be receiving 1.46 lakh doses of Covaxin,” the Minister said.

“Some people have hesitations to take vaccines due to rumours, but the vaccine will keep the disease away. We have a big challenge of vaccinating 1.5 crore to 2 crore people,” he said.

Sudhakar said he will discuss with the Chief Minister on the separation of the portfolios of health and medical education. Earlier, both had been merged as it was difficult to manage the pandemic as both departments were handled by different ministers.

“We have to provide vaccination to more people with the co-ordination of both the departments. Administrative issues should not be a hurdle in this world’s largest vaccination drive. Therefore, I will request the chief minister to allocate both the departments to a single person again,” he said.