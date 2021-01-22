Karnataka inoculates 1.38 lakh persons, targets 2 cr in next phase

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Karnataka has inoculated 1,38,656 people against Covid-19 with only few instances of side effect, and there has not been any casualty, said Health Minister K Sudhakar.
“Covishield has been administered to 1,36,882 and Covaxin to 1,774 people. About 2-3.5 percent have developed some sort of side effect,” he told reporters on Friday.
Over 8.47 lakh persons have registered for vaccination in the first phase. Out of which 3.27 lakh are government healthcare workers and 4.45 lakh are private sector healthcare workers. “On Friday, we will be receiving 1.46 lakh doses of Covaxin,” the Minister said.
“Some people have hesitations to take vaccines due to rumours, but the vaccine will keep the disease away. We have a big challenge of vaccinating 1.5 crore to 2 crore people,” he said.
Sudhakar said he will discuss with the Chief Minister on the separation of the portfolios of health and medical education. Earlier, both had been merged as it was difficult to manage the pandemic as both departments were handled by different ministers.
“We have to provide vaccination to more people with the co-ordination of both the departments. Administrative issues should not be a hurdle in this world’s largest vaccination drive. Therefore, I will request the chief minister to allocate both the departments to a single person again,” he said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...