The Karnataka government has made face masks mandatory in schools, colleges, movie theaters, pubs, restaurants, and bars. The new year’s celebrations will be allowed only until 1 a.m. This comes as the fear of a fourth wave in the country has heightened amidst reports of Covid-19 cases being on the rise again in other countries.

Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, said, “Although there is no need to panic, precautionary measures have to be taken. We advise citizens to wear masks and take booster shots. Masks should also be mandatory worn in closed spaces.”

The herd immunity that has already been achieved in the country and the efficacy of the vaccines will secure the citizens, and there is no need to panic,” he added.

The state has also increased Covid testing from 2,000–3,000 tests to 4,000–5,000 tests.

The state government will be holding a meeting to assess Covid preparedness and the measures to be taken late on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that preventive and precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19 will be implemented in a phased manner without affecting the economy of the common people.

He also said a discussion with Technical Advisory Committee members will be held to create awareness among the people, ramp up the booster dose, conduct tests for ILI and SARI cases, make masks mandatory inside and outside, and implement other preventive steps in a phased manner.

