Karnataka lifts Covid restrictions on e-commerce players; allows delivery of all goods

Karnataka has allowed the delivery of all goods by e-commerce and home delivery companies.

In an order issued by N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary - Revenue Department and Member Secretary Disaster Management State Executive Committee, on Wednesday, it said, “The lockdown order issued on May 9 has been withdrawn and now “delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery is allowed."

Before the revised guidelines, the state government on May 7 had allowed “Delivery of all items through E-Commerce and home delivery.” But due to widespread protests and opposition by traditional grocery store owners and merchants, the state government imposed and allowed e-commerce companies to deliver only essential goods.

The revised guidelines come as a huge relief for e-commerce marketplaces as Karnataka is one of the top 5 priority markets for e-commerce and home to their vast warehousing facilities. With its tech-savvy population that is digital-first, be it for shopping for mobiles/electronics, groceries, personal care products, pet food, paying utility bills, banking transactions, buying travel tickets among many other use cases, Karnataka is high priority market that generates huge number of orders for groceries and other food essentials, more so after the lockdown was announced in late April.

Movement of People

The revised guidelines also stated that movement of individuals, especially advocates, their para-legal personnel/clerks and other support staff to their respective offices is permitted only during court working days on production of ID card /authorisation letter issued by the respective offices.

Further related to the functioning of commercial and private establishments, the government has allowed offices of advocates /law firms to function with 50 per cent of staff strength strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.