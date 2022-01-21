Karnataka lifts weekend curfew amidst rising cases

The Karnataka government has lifted the weekend curfew across the state. However, the curfew will be reimposed if the hospitalisation rate increases above five per cent, said R Ashoka, Karnataka Revenue Minister.

The night curfew, however, will remain intact. The 50 per cent occupancy regulation on theatres, malls, pubs and bars also remains unchanged. The decision was taken after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai held a meeting with TAC (Technical Advisory Committee) members and senior officials on Friday, January 21.

Karnataka reported 47,754 cases on Thursday, of which 30,540 were reported in Bengaluru. The total active cases now stand at 2,93,231. The positivity rate is 18.48 per cent. 29 deaths have been registered, out of which eight were in Bengaluru. The total number of tests conducted by the state stood at 2,58,290.