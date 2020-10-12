Karnataka: Medical Education Minister Sudhakar to handle Health portfolio also

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa effected a minor reshuffle of portfolios on Monday and entrusted the job of handling health ministry and pandemic to K Sudhakar.

Earlier, the Health Ministry, medical education and handling of Covid-19 pandemic were working in silos under different ministries.

Now as per the notification issued by Governor’s office, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar has been given additional charge of health and family welfare, replacing B Sriramalu.

Speaking to reporters Sudhakar said that Medical Education and Health Departments are not separate and it will be easy for one minister to coordinate between the departments and work in synergy.

Sriramalu is now entrusted with the department of social welfare.