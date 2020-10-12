National

Karnataka: Medical Education Minister Sudhakar to handle Health portfolio also

Our Bureau Bengaluru October 12 | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

K Sudhakar   -  K_MURALI_KUMAR

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa effected a minor reshuffle of portfolios on Monday and entrusted the job of handling health ministry and pandemic to K Sudhakar.

Earlier, the Health Ministry, medical education and handling of Covid-19 pandemic were working in silos under different ministries.

Now as per the notification issued by Governor’s office, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar has been given additional charge of health and family welfare, replacing B Sriramalu.

Speaking to reporters Sudhakar said that Medical Education and Health Departments are not separate and it will be easy for one minister to coordinate between the departments and work in synergy.

Sriramalu is now entrusted with the department of social welfare.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.