Karnataka Minister warns officials of strict action over bribe

Karnataka government to initiate strict action against officers who demand bribe from farmers while acquiring land.

Jagadish Shettar, State Minister for Large and Medium Industries, who paid a surprise visit to defence, aerospace hi-tech industry layout in Haraluru, Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district, warned the officials who demand bribe for sanctioning compensation funds.

“Lands have been acquired from farmers for the development of industrial area. It's the duty of state government to provide compensation to these farmers,” he added and said “Complaints must be registered against officials who demand bribe for functioning compensation funds.”

The Minister, also paid a surprise visit to Muddenahalli and other regions in the taluk, met and interacted with the farmers from these villages. He also obtained information regarding distribution of compensation.

Shettar said that the state government has acquired 1,800 acres of land to develop a new industrial area. Industries across various sectors will be set up here.

“Development of industrial areas will lead to generation of employment. It will help the children of the farmers with job opportunities,” he said. He also instructed the officials to listen to the grievances of the farmers whose lands have been acquired and resolve them at the earliest.

The Minister said that investors have been coming forward to invest in Karnataka as the state government has been providing emphasis on development of industrial areas.

Later, Shettar inspected various aerospace industries like Cetum, Wipro and Shell.