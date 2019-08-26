Karnataka ministers allotted portfolios; 3 Deputy CMs

With the aim of cutting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s clout and nurturing a line of young leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has installed three Deputy Chief Ministers.

In a clear sign that the BJP central leadership is looking beyond Yediyurappa, who has crossed 76 years, it opted for younger leaders from the Dalit, Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

Govind M Karajol, CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman S Savadi are the Deputy Chief Ministers.

Portfolios

The following are ministers with their portfolios: Govind M Karajol, Public works and social welfare department; CN Ashwath Narayan, Higher education, IT &BT and science and technology; Laxman S Savadi, Transport; KS Eshwarappa, Rural development and panchyat raj; R Ashok, Revenue and excluding Muzrai department; Jagadish Shettar, Large and Medium scale industries excluding sugar; B Sreeramalu, Health and family welfare excluding medical education; S Suresh Kumar, Primary and secondary education and Sakala V Sommanna, Housing; CT Ravi, Tourism and Kannada and culture department; Basavaraj Bommai, Home department excluding intelligence; Kota Shrinivas Poojari, Muzrai, fisheries, ports and inland transport; JC Madhu Swamy, Law, parliamentary affairs, legislation and minor irrigation; CC Patil, Mines and Geology; H Nagesh, Excise; Prabhu Chauhan, Animal husbandry; Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb, Women and child development, empowerment of differently abled and Senior citizen.

It is said Yediyurappa was vehemently opposed ot the creation of Deputy Chief Minister’s post, saying it would lead to alternative power centres in the Cabinet.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Yediyurappa visited local RSS headquarters and met a few senior leaders. What transpired is not known. Later in the evening, the Chief Minister held a full Cabinet meet and reviewed the flood situation in the State.