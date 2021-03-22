Karnataka: Negative Covid test report is now mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala

Karnataka to impose strict restrictions to contain the second wave of Covid-19 by setting stringent guidelines to avoid semi-lockdown or full lockdown.

The state also decided to impose restrictions for travellers to Karnataka from Punjab and Chandigarh along with Maharashtra, Kerala to carry RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours at the time of arrival in the state.

“The current situation still doesn't warrant semi-lockdown or full-fledged lockdown,” said Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Sudhakar said that the government strictly screened the incoming travellers from high caseload states of Maharashtra and Kerala. If there is no negative RT-PCR test, they are subjected to tests at the border. Increasing penalty for not wearing a mask is also being discussed.

Requesting people to get vaccinated, he said, “More and more people should come forward to get vaccines.” “Home Ministry's support is required for strict screening at borders. The Chief Minister has already conducted a review meeting in this regard. Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes,” said the Minister.

At weddings and other larger gathering functions, people should wear masks, follow social distance and ensure that the number of people is not violated. “If the cases increase a decision will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister weather to close or open educational institutions.”

“Three Covid Care Centres will be operational in Bengaluru this week. We can contain second wave if people co-operate, added the Minister.”

Surveillance measures

In a note signed by Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary, department of health and family welfare stated, “ln view of the surge of Covid-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, special surveillance measures have been put in place for persons coming from other those States.

Similarly, strict measures are being taken for travellers from states which have seen a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, as witnessed in Punjab and Chandigarh.

“The matter has been examined in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and it is felt that it has now become necessary to apply the same guidelines for the passengers coming from Punjab and Chandigarh as well. It has, therefore, been made mandatory for passengers coming from Puniab and Chandigarh to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate for entering Karnataka,” the note explained.