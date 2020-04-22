Karnataka allows 17 select activities from April 23

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
Karnataka which is facing a severe financial crunch has allowed 17 select activities from April 23.
The State Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, in an order on Wednesday, has given exemptions outside the Covid-19 containment zones identified by the DCs or BBMP commissioner.
The State government has given major relief to IT and ITES companies.
“Essential minimum staff is left to the discretion of the company’s management to decide, as to who should come to work in office and who should work from home”, S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, told reporters.
Self-employed persons like electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters in local areas are also allowed to resume work.
It has allowed work on roads, irrigation projects, building and all kind of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas and in industrial estates where workers are available on-site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside.
Farming and horticultural activities has been allowed to be fully functional and agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products including MSP operations and mandis operated by APMC. Agri-machinery spare-parts shops. Operations of tea, coffee and rubber both plantations and processing units with maximum of 50 per cent workforce.
Other activity allowed are financial sector, social sector, online teaching distance learning, MNREGA works, movement of cargoes and supply of essentials.
Public transportation will remain suspended till May 3, but private vehicles with passes for emergency services and personnel commuting with passes are allowed.
Bengaluru city after reporting nil new cases for three days, today saw two cases being confirmed. Meanwhile, in the state nine new cases were conformed. The nine new cases were reported from – Kalaburgi five cases, BBMP and Mysuru two cases each.
