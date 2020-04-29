Karnataka plans to bring back 10,823 people stuck abroad

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Karnataka is making efforts to bring back 10,823 people stuck abroad.
“The State is preparing a plan of action with the Central government’s help as to how to bring people from State stuck abroad,” S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister, told reporters.
“Of the 10,823 people stranded, 6,100 will be returning early. The State has made elaborate arrangements to conduct medical test on arrival at the airport. As per plan, based on medical check-up, they will be categorised as group A/B/C. Later, they will be quarantined for the mandated days,” he added.
The following is the break-up Kannadigas stranded abroad: 4,408 people are tourists/visitors, 3,074 students, 2,784 migrants/working professionals and 557 shipping crew.
Countries where people from Karnataka are stranded include Canada (329), the US (927), the UAE (2,575), Qatar (414), and Saudi Arabia (927).
Talking about migrant workers stuck in different States, Kumar said: “We are working out a plan to bring them from Gujarat first. The government is arranging buses to Gujarat to bring them back. As for the other States, currently we are assessing the number of people. We don’t have the data.”
On migrant workers’ safe passage to their respective districts/villages from Bengaluru, the Minister said: “We had a detailed discussion with deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the districts. Since they were in quarantine already, medical tests have been done. Now DCs have been told conduct another medical test on arrival and to keep them in quarantine.”
Sharing details of number of containment/buffer zones in the state, the Suresh Kumar said “We have identified 123 zones which contain 445 patients. The total number of houses in containment are 73,917; population, 4.12 lakh; shops and offices, 5,961. In the buffer zones, there are 8.08 lakh houses; population of 38.37 lakh; and 69,501 shops and offices.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, on Wednesday, 12 new cases were confirmed and one death was reported, taking the State’s total tallies of cases to 535 and death to 21; around 216 patients have recovered. Of the remaining 297 cases, 290 patients are at designated hospitals in stable condition, and seven are in ICU. Twelve new cases are spread across: Kalaburgi (8), and 1 case each in Davangere, Hukkeri (Belagavi) Nanjungud (Mysuru).
A death was reported from Tumakuru, where a 74-year-old resident died on Wednesday.
Suresh Kumar said the State has issued two guidelines — a circular for enforcing strict quarantine measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the quarantine protocol for discharged Covid-19 patients and their contacts. Another circular was issued for conducting Covid-19 (RT-PCR) tests for frontline government employees (Officers and workers) other than the Police in Bengaluru at the KC General Hospital.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...