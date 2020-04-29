Karnataka plans to bring back 10,823 people stuck abroad

Karnataka is making efforts to bring back 10,823 people stuck abroad.

“The State is preparing a plan of action with the Central government’s help as to how to bring people from State stuck abroad,” S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister, told reporters.

“Of the 10,823 people stranded, 6,100 will be returning early. The State has made elaborate arrangements to conduct medical test on arrival at the airport. As per plan, based on medical check-up, they will be categorised as group A/B/C. Later, they will be quarantined for the mandated days,” he added.

The following is the break-up Kannadigas stranded abroad: 4,408 people are tourists/visitors, 3,074 students, 2,784 migrants/working professionals and 557 shipping crew.

Countries where people from Karnataka are stranded include Canada (329), the US (927), the UAE (2,575), Qatar (414), and Saudi Arabia (927).

Migrant workers within India

Talking about migrant workers stuck in different States, Kumar said: “We are working out a plan to bring them from Gujarat first. The government is arranging buses to Gujarat to bring them back. As for the other States, currently we are assessing the number of people. We don’t have the data.”

On migrant workers’ safe passage to their respective districts/villages from Bengaluru, the Minister said: “We had a detailed discussion with deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the districts. Since they were in quarantine already, medical tests have been done. Now DCs have been told conduct another medical test on arrival and to keep them in quarantine.”

Containment/buffer zones

Sharing details of number of containment/buffer zones in the state, the Suresh Kumar said “We have identified 123 zones which contain 445 patients. The total number of houses in containment are 73,917; population, 4.12 lakh; shops and offices, 5,961. In the buffer zones, there are 8.08 lakh houses; population of 38.37 lakh; and 69,501 shops and offices.

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, on Wednesday, 12 new cases were confirmed and one death was reported, taking the State’s total tallies of cases to 535 and death to 21; around 216 patients have recovered. Of the remaining 297 cases, 290 patients are at designated hospitals in stable condition, and seven are in ICU. Twelve new cases are spread across: Kalaburgi (8), and 1 case each in Davangere, Hukkeri (Belagavi) Nanjungud (Mysuru).

A death was reported from Tumakuru, where a 74-year-old resident died on Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar said the State has issued two guidelines — a circular for enforcing strict quarantine measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the quarantine protocol for discharged Covid-19 patients and their contacts. Another circular was issued for conducting Covid-19 (RT-PCR) tests for frontline government employees (Officers and workers) other than the Police in Bengaluru at the KC General Hospital.