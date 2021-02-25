Karnataka planning fund for start-ups in engineering colleges

The Karnataka government is planning to set up a fund under the Visvesaraya Technological University (VTU) to support start-ups in engineering colleges, according to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Ashwath Narayan CN.

Inaugurating the ‘Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security’ on Wednesday evening, he said plans are afoot to set up a ₹50-crore fund to support start-ups under VTU.

Appreciating Sahyadri College for its centres of excellence in emerging areas and in-house start-ups, he said engineering colleges have wider scope due to the importance given to the multi-disciplinary approach. He urged students to skill up and be industry relevant.

At the valedictory of the ‘Mangaluru Innovation Conclave’ earlier in the day, he said the government has revised the syllabi of the polytechnics, and the process of revision is under way for ITIs in the state.

Stating that the revised syllabi for engineering colleges will be ready in a few months, he said it will be implemented from the next academic year. The revised syllabi will give students a variety of subjects and combinations to choose from irrespective of their branches, he added.