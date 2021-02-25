Karnataka planning fund for start-ups in engineering colleges

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Karnataka government is planning to set up a fund under the Visvesaraya Technological University (VTU) to support start-ups in engineering colleges, according to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Ashwath Narayan CN.
Inaugurating the ‘Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security’ on Wednesday evening, he said plans are afoot to set up a ₹50-crore fund to support start-ups under VTU.
Appreciating Sahyadri College for its centres of excellence in emerging areas and in-house start-ups, he said engineering colleges have wider scope due to the importance given to the multi-disciplinary approach. He urged students to skill up and be industry relevant.
At the valedictory of the ‘Mangaluru Innovation Conclave’ earlier in the day, he said the government has revised the syllabi of the polytechnics, and the process of revision is under way for ITIs in the state.
Stating that the revised syllabi for engineering colleges will be ready in a few months, he said it will be implemented from the next academic year. The revised syllabi will give students a variety of subjects and combinations to choose from irrespective of their branches, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...