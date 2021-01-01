Karnataka plans to digitise hospital records for easy portability

Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare Department is planning to digitise hospital records for ease in portability.

"Hospital records digitisation from registration to treatment is planned for ease in the portability of patients records from PHCs to taluk or districts hospitals," said Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Medical Education, while addressing reporters after chairing the Vision Group meeting.

“Through extensive use of IT, we plan to digitise records, maintain hospital data and keep track of medical records of individuals,” he added.

As part of the digitisation of records, the Minister said the state government is planning to strengthen ICUs in government Hospitals by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technology.

The Minister further said that the state government is working towards comprehensive transformation in the health sector. “Currently, the National Health policy 2017 is in place, and we are committed to providing quality health care for the people of Karnataka. The roadmap to achieve this was discussed in today’s meeting.”

"Our need is to focus on prevention. Preventive measures like regular blood check-up for the people aged above 35 years, treating the non-communicable diseases at the earlier stages and so on have been discussed in today's meeting. Arogya Karnataka will include all these points, and the report will be ready in six months," Minister said.

Vision Group Suggestions

The meeting also discussed seeking central assistance to provide human resources and funds to establish new medical colleges and hospitals. Establish Trauma centres at every 50 km or in every district to save accident victims. Dr Sudhakar said a quality cell is also planned in each hospital to ensure delivery of quality health care services to the patients.

Vision Group members suggested the department’s following to enhance patient care in the state: Quality of Health care to be maintained as per UN standards. Betterment of infrastructure and increasing staff at government hospitals. Doctors and nurses to be specially trained to handle emergencies at primary levels. Opening of Ayush centres at all PHCs. Adopt a Tele-ICU model at each hospital to obtain specialist advice - branding government medical colleges. PPP model to render quality health services in government hospitals.

Specialised staff for geriatric care. Utilisation of service of retired senior doctors for telemedicine and to increase awareness of organ donation and transplant.