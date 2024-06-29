M.B. Patil, Minister of Large and Medium Industries, discussed heightening economic collaboration and investment opportunities in Karnataka with Japanese corporations such as Yamaha Motor Corp, Aichi Tokei, and Brother Industries. This comes aftera heated war of words between the opposition party and the ruling Congress party over losing Ather Energy’s ₹2,000 crore investment to Maharashtra.

These meetings highlight Karnataka’s proactive approach to attracting foreign investments and establishing the state as a preferred destination for leading global industries.

War of words

Ather Energy, on Wednesday, announced its plans to expand and invest in a manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. This announcement led to a series of debates. M.B. Patil blamed the BJP governor for driving away Ather from Karnataka to Maharashtra.

Patil was responding to a comment made by BJP President BY Vijayendra on his X handle accusing the Congress government of negligence, which led to Ather’s departure from the state.

Patil pointed out that the BJP leaders who are now criticising the ruling party, remained silent when Ola had previously chosen Tamil Nadu over Karnataka.

Discussions aimed at expansion

Discussions with Yamaha Motor Corp focussed on their current focus on their new business domain, ‘Mobility Business Service India (MBSI),’ which involves fleet management of two-wheelers and leasing services.

Yamaha Motor Corp is planning to increase its fleet presence by partnering with companies like Rapido, and Zypp to capitalise on India’s quick commerce sectors. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp is alsoinvesting in EV startups, including its recent investment in River, a company focusing on utility scooters.

The meeting with Brother Industries focussed on the operational status of the Brother factory in the Japanese Industrial Township (JIT), Tumakuru. The company also expressed interest in establishing R&D and technology centres in India and exploring partnerships with Bengaluru-based startups like Ethereal Machines to expand CNC machines.

The discussion with Aichi Tokei Limited focussed on the company’s expansion plans within India which explored both organic and inorganic growth channels.