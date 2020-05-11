Karnataka reaches out to Kerala for best practices in controlling Covid-19

iPhone SE in India for ₹38,900
Karnataka has reached out to Kerala to learn best practices in controlling, and treatment methods adopted to fight Covid-19.
In a video conference on Monday, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar discussed with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, the steps adopted by Kerala for tracing, testing and treatment of the disease, the outcome, and the measures to ease lockdown.
Explaining the steps taken for better management of Covid-19, Shailaja said that soon after students returned from Wuhan, Kerala had taken precautions. Kerala is equipped with health facilities at taluk level and it became easier for us to quarantine the infected and treat them at various levels. “This has reduced the mortality rate in Kerala,” she added.
The minister further said the population density in Kerala is sparse compared with Karnataka. Along with health department staff, ASHA activists helped to break the chain of infection. Stringent action was taken to avoid contact with the infected people. It’s a challenge now to tackle migrant workers as large number of migrants from other States and abroad have registered to return after the lockdown. Many of those who have recently arrived from Chennai have been tested positive.
She said, the challenge comes only when large numbers of people start arriving. At this stage advice and cooperation of States like Karnataka is very essential which is following better treatment practices.
Both the ministers also discussed the ICMR guidelines for the treatment of pregnant and elderly and decided to appeal to the Centre for guidance on uniform measures on such issues.
Various issues like method of quarantine, testing and treatment of patients with respiratory ailments, cooperation of private medical colleges, quarantine of international passengers and other issues were discussed during the video conference.
