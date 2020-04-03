Karnataka reaches out to Muslim community for support to contain coronavirus

Karnataka government has reached out to Muslim leaders to enlists their support in containing the Coronavirus in the state. On Friday, four new cases have been confirmed in the state taking the total number of cases to 128 which included three deaths and 11 discharges.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa “I held a meeting with Muslim leaders and legislators, seeking their co-operation in containing Coronavirus in the state.

They have responded positively and assured to extend full co-operation in this endeavour.”

He further said “Muslim leaders have agreed to give details of persons who visited Tabligh Markaz in Nizamuddin and also to convince them to undergo tests for Covid-19 and strict quarantine for prescribed period.”

The state government explained to the leaders procedures followed for the tests conducted. The officials also briefed the leaders that they have conducted meetings with religious leaders at local level and created awareness about it.

Chief Minister also requested and advised the community members to offer prayers at home and also to stay at home to maintain social distance during “azan”.

All leaders unanimously agreed to the fact that, prevention is the only way to contain Coronavirus. They have also agreed to appeal and convince the people from the community to co-operate with the health workers. Yediyurappa said “I appeal to the people of the state to not heed to any rumours. Let all of us strictly follow precautionary measures and win the battle over Coronavirus.”

Liquor seized

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar, “State home minister B S Bommai took stock of lock-down with officers of Bengaluru City Police as we reach midway. Appreciated the police work till this time and guided for the preparedness for coming days. He asked police to be stress managers for people who are already in distress due to Coronavirus crisis.”

The police also revealed that while during the complete lock-down, malls, pubs, wine shops were closed... some tried to illegally sell liquor and at very high prices. Two accused arrested..100 bottles seized.

Containment measures

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department in its Friday bulliten said the state has strengthened all surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of disease.

Out of 114 cases, 111 Covid-19 positive patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and three in ICU (P43 on oxygen and P101 & P102 on ventilators). Out of 128 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far seven cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and being treated in in Karnataka.

District wise data is as follows: Bengaluru – 51 total confirmed cases (cured or discharges 9 cases), active cases 41 and one death, Mysore – 21 cases, Dakshina Kannada – 9 cases, Uttara Kannada – 8 cases, Chikkaballapura – 7 cases, Kalaburgi – 5 cases, (discharged 2, active cases 2 and 1 death), Ballari 4 cases, Davangere – 3 case, Udupi 3 cases, Dharwad – one case, Kodagu 1 case, Tumukuru 1 case (1 death), and Bidar – 10 case.