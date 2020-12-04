Karnataka readies for second Covid wave, prepares 45-day plan

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Winter months are conducive for the spread of virus and the next 45 days are crucial for containing the virus, experts in the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) told the Karnataka government.
Quoting data, TAC said “it is observed that a second wave occurred between 45-90 days of the receding of the initial wave.”
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar interacting with TAC members said “There are all possibilities of a second Covid wave during initial months of 2021 and we have to be extra cautious especially from December 20 to January 2. These 15 days are going to be very crucial.”
On Friday, TAC had a detailed discussion with regard to precautionary measures to be taken during the next 45 days, said Sudhakar.
Public gathering during these 15 days is being discouraged and various steps are being discussed as to how to handle with utmost precaution.
Marriage functions should not exceed groups of 100 members, religious activities and political events should not exceed 200 members.“Apart from this, use of masks, social distancing and other guidelines are to be meticulously followed. It is important to contain public gatherings,” said the health minister.
Instructions have been given to increase the number of hospital beds if need arises to tackle the second wave.
“We will continue the increased testing till February-end and instructions have been given to conduct one lakh tests per day. TAC is to meet again during the third week of December to take stock of the situation and decide whether schools and colleges can be opened.
The minister discouraged any celebrations for the new year, “It is meaningless to celebrate the new year at this juncture. People should be sensible and follow the guidelines.”
