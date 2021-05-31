Karnataka reports 16,604 more cases of Covid-19

Karnataka saw 44,473 people recover from Covid on Monday, with the case load at 3.13 lakh now.

The State registered 16,604 new Covid-19 cases and 411 deaths. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 13.57 percent after 1.22 lakh tests were conducted, and the case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.47 percent.

Bengaluru urban district which is a hotspot in the State reported 20,332 recoveries. With 53,061 tests and 3,992 new cases Bengaluru’s positivity rate stands at 7.5 percent.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead new cases at 3,992 and the total positive cases in the city stood at 11.63 lakh and active cases were 1.46 lakh. On the discharge front, the city reported 20,332 cases and so far 10.03 lakh have been discharged. Covid deaths today were 242 and cumulative deaths stood at 13,346.

Covaxin supply

K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education said Karnataka received 1.64 lakh doses of Covaxin from the Central government on Monday.

So far total Covaxin supplied to the State is 17.8 lakh doses with Central government supplying 15.86 lakh doses and State’s own procurement at 1.94 lakh doses. “Available stock of Covaxin will be used to provide a second dose on priority,” Sudhakar said.