Karnataka reports 2 more Covid-19 deaths

Karnataka reported two Covid-19 deaths, while a policeman died on duty in Bengaluru on Monday night.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, in a note on Monday night, said: “It's unfortunate to announce a 65-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, admitted in RGICD, Bengaluru, died on April 12. His test result was positive for COVID.”

Similarly, a male patient aged 55 years and resident of Kalburgi town, died at ESIC, Kalburgi, today. With this, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the states is eight.

In a twitter post on Monday night, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, said: “Deeply regret to have lost Head Constable Nagesh, 39 Peenya Police Station, in a freak road traffic accident, while performing Covid-related duties. We deeply mourn his untimely death and condolences to his family.”

In its bulletin, the Health and Family Welfare Department confirmed 15 new cases, taking the total to 247.

Of the new cases, Hubballi-Dharwad reported four cases, Malavalli (Mandya) and Raibag (Belagavi) three cases each, Bidar two cases, and Mudhol (Bagalakote), Doddaballapura (Bengaluru Rural) and Bengaluru Urban one case each.

The district-wise cases is as follows: Bengaluru – 77 confirmed cases (discharged 27, one death), Mysuru – 48 cases (discharged 10), Belagavi – 17 cases, Kalaburgi – 13 cases (discharged 2, deaths 2), Bidar - 13 cases, Dakshina Kannada – 12 cases (7 discharged), Uttara Kannada – 9 cases (discharged 2), Chikkaballapura – 9 cases (discharged 6), Bagalakote – 9 cases (one death), Mandya – 8 cases, Ballari - 6 cases, Dharwad – 6 cases (discharged one), Vijayapura – 6 cases, Bengaluru Rural – 5 cases, Davangere – 3 cases (discharged 3), Udupi – 3 cases (discharged one ), Kodagu – one case (discharged one), Tumukuru - one case (one death) and Gadag - one case.