Karnataka reports over 30k new cases 5 days in a row

Karnataka, for the five days in a row, has reported over 30,000 new Covid19 positive cases. The districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburgi, Mandya, Tumakuru and Mysuru have been consistently clocking over 1,000 cases a day. On the casualty front too, the State is witnessing close to 200 deaths.
The following are day-wise cases and deaths in the State: April 29 – 35,024 cases (deaths 270), April 28 – 39,047 cases (229), April 27 – 31,830 cases (180), April 26 – 29,744 cases (201), April 25 – 34,804 cases (143) and April 24 – 29,438 cases (208).
Situation in Bengaluru urban district or BBMP areas remained grim for the last five days with the city clocking over 20,000 cases daily. Casualty, too, in the city is also on the rise with over 100 deaths reported daily.
On Thursday, BBMP areas reported 19,637 new cases and deaths of 143 in the last 24 hours and the State as a whole has seen 35,024 cases and 270 deaths.
The following are day-wise cases and deaths in Bengaluru: April 29 – 19,637 cases (deaths 143), April 28 – 22,596 cases (137), April 27 – 17,550 cases (97), April 26 – 16,545 cases (105), April 25 – 20,733 cases (77) and April 24 – 17,342 cases (149).
Later in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, announcing the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group, said it will be taken up in phased manner.
“The virus spread was imminent in a vast country like India with higher population density. Yet we have managed to overcome the first wave with minimal losses. But the second wave is testing our capacity, now vaccines are the prime weapon to fight Covid pandemic,” he said.
The Central Government has supplied 99.40 lakh doses of vaccine to Karnataka and 93.50 lakh doses have been administered. Around 5.9 lakh doses are available.
“Now it is time for the fourth phase, which intends to vaccinate the bigger group of the population in the country. Centre, on request of many States, has liberalised this phase for procurement of vaccines and implementation plan,” said Yediyurappa.
“For this, the State Government is procuring one crore doses of vaccine. Work order has been placed to procure one crore additional doses of vaccine. The fourth phase of vaccination drive will be taken up in stages,” he added.
