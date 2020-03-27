Covid-19: Karnataka reports third death and seven new cases

Seven new coronavirus cases have been detected in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 62. The State so far has witnessed three deaths, while three have been discharged from house quarantine.

As per the Karnataka government’s mid-day update, A 60-year-old male, a resident of Tumkur district, had travelled to Delhi by train on March 13. He died on Friday morning at the designated hospital in Tumkur. 24 high risk primary contacts have been traced, of which 13 have been isolated in the designated hospital. Eight of them have been tested negative and three people, who are health care professionals, have been house-quarantined.

Among those tested positve is a 10-month-old male child, from Dakshina Kannada. The child has no history of travel, to COVID-19 affected countries, and has been isolated at a designated hospital. As per the preliminary investigation, the child was taken to Kerala by his family members. The detailed investigation is under process and six primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine.

Here are some of the details of the other cases:

1. A 20-year-old male resident of Bengaluru, with a history of travel to Colombo, arrived in India on March 15. He has been isolated at the designated hospital in Bengaluru.

2. A 25-year-old female resident of Bengaluru, with a history of travel to London, arrived in India on March 18. She has been isolated at the designated hospital in Bengaluru.

3. A 35-year-old female resident of Bengaluru, who is a contact of P25 (House Maid). She has been isolated at the designated hospital in Bengaluru.

4. A 33-year-old female resident of Bengaluru, who is a contact of P25 (House Maid). She has been isolated at designated hospital in Bengaluru.

4. A 22-year-old male resident of Uttara Kannada, with a history of travel to Dubai. He has been isolated at the designated hospital in Uttara Kannada.