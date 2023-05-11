With exit polls hinting at a hung Assembly in the Karnataka polls, analysts feel there will be a return to resort politics — the practice of sequestering party MLAs in order to stop them from engaging in negotiations with rival parties. The State has a notorious track record of MLAs jumping ship last minute.

Counting of votes will take place on Saturday, May 13. While most exit polls are predicting an edge for Congress, none are forecasting a clear majority for either of the two top parties.

Karnataka saw a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, this time. In the 224-member Assembly, the magic halfway number is 113. In the last two decades, only in the 2013 polls — which saw Congress winning — has a party managed to get a simple majority.

Former CM and senior BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda casts his vote with his family Newly married couples at Periyapatna, Mysore district. They cast their vote immediately after tying the knot. Karnataka industries minister Murugesh Nirani casts his vote at Bilgi from where he is seeking reelection. Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy alongwith family cast their vote. They voted in Ramnagara where Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the candidate defending a family bastion. Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah casts his vote at Siddaramana Hundi in Varuna where he is looking to get elected. Former CM and BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa voted in Shikaripura in Shivamogga dist with his family Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar casts his vote with family members at a booth in Chikballapura BJYM National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya cast his vote alongwith his parents. Former national cricketer - fast bowler Javagal Srinath votes Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts his vote with his family Former Infosys board member and Aarin capital chairman TVMohandasPai casts his vote. Karnataka IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan casts his vote. He is seeking to get re-elected as a legislator from Malleshwaram constituency in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai casted his votes with his family. KPCC President DK Shivakumar offers prayers before heading to vote in Kanakapura Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Jaggesh seen with other voters at MES College in Malleshwaram Previous Next

Last resort

The hospitality industry is keenly watching developments as in the case of a hung Assembly, political parties would shepherd their MLAs to resorts. Even before the results are announced, leaders have turned defensive. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala who is the Karnataka in-charge of the party, in a recent tweet, had questioned about buses from Goa being spotted in North Karnataka. “What’s happening at Whistling Woodz Jungle Resort at Dandeli. Has Vishvajeet Rane booked six rooms here,” he tweeted.

Interestingly, HD Kumaraswamy, leader of the possible king-maker party JDS, has flown to Singapore post elections. He took a similar trip back in 2018 as well, before election results, which had elicited talk of him using Singapore as a safe base — away from any pressures — to conduct delicate power sharing negotiations with other parties regarding coalition.

The most recent instance of resort politics was in 2019, when ahead of a trust vote, the then ruling coalition (Congress and JDS) MLAs were put up in Taj Vivanta Yeshwantpur and Prestige Golfshire. Similarly, BJP MLAs were put up in Ramada Hotel, Yelahanka. The drama had ended with the BJP turning to be the ruling party after several MLAs switched over.

Political analyst Rajendra Chenni said, “There is apprehension within both national parties that the winning margin would be narrow, and in such a situation, MLAs crossing over and jumping ship can be expected.” The analyst also said a coalition government is perhaps a possibility this time.