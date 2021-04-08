Karnataka RTC workers’ strike enters second day, bus services hit

Bus services remained hit across Karnataka for the second consecutive day on Thursday as drivers and conductors of road transport corporations continued their indefinite strike on wage-related issues.

With the majority of the employees belonging to all the four transport corporations not attending duty, buses continued to remain mostly off roads across the State, including in Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters.

Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

However, the government has tried to make alternate arrangements by roping in private transport operators.

Railways too have chipped in by deciding to run special trains on certain routes aimed at clearing the upcoming Ugadi festival rush, in the wake of RTC workers’ strike.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles were seen operating in different parts of the city and the State, coming to the rescue of stranded passengers.

However, the number of passengers continued to remain scarce in these vehicles as people were using their own vehicles or were seen using cabs, Metro and autorickshaws, especially in the city areas, private operators said.

Stating that a total of about 24,000 RTC buses used to operate every day and it was not possible to gather equal number of private transport vehicles, officials said. Hence private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs have been roped in and all kinds of support is being given for them to operate.

Buses that were surrendered will now be allowed to operate by exempting them from paying tax, also vehicles will be allowed to operate for passengers on fixed routes without any permit, officials said.

Complaints of overcharging

With the government not ready to concede to their demand for implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission report for RTC workers, employees have decided to continue with the strike, despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa warning of strict action and indicating that invoking Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was under consideration.

Complaints about private services including buses, autos and cabs charging exorbitantly, taking advantage of the transport strike, continued on Thursday as well.

This is despite officials stating that they are doing spot visits and taking action.