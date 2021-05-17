National

Karnataka seeks GIA partner countries’ support

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on May 17, 2021

CN Ashwathnarayan   -  The Hindu

Karnataka has sought partners for new technologies like nano medicine, artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, cloud computing to improve the State’s health monitoring system.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force Head CN Ashwathnarayan, interacted virtually at a meet convened by the Dept of IT/BT and S&T on Covid-19 with Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partner countries, on Monday, said “The Karnataka government hopes to create a sophisticated, multi-speciality hospital in every nook and corner. This is not possible without active global collaboration and partnership.”

The minister called on the alliance to partner with the State in exploring procurement of drugs, specifically like Amphotericin B, that is critical for treating Black Fungus infection, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment.

The representatives from the GIA shared their experiences, the support being provided and outlined ways in which they could partner in upgrading Karnataka’s healthcare infrastructure.

Published on May 17, 2021

Covid-19
Karnataka
