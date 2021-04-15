Karnataka sees highest single-day rise of 14,738 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka has reported the highest single-day rise in new Covid-19 cases at 14,738, of these 10,497 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

The state’s daily Covid positivity rate rose sharply to 11.38 per cent. It stood at 9.94 per cent on Wednesday. On the case fatality rate (CFR), the state reported 0.44 per cent. It stood at 0.33 per cent Yesterday.

The Bengaluru Urban district was worst hit with 10,497 cases, and the total positive cases in the city stood at 5,12,521, and active cases were 71,827. The city reported 1,807 cases on the discharge front, and so far, 4,35,730 people have been discharged.

Worst hit districts are Ballari 200, Belagavi 135, Bidar 365, Chikkaballapura 127, Dakshina Kannada 166, Dharwad 179, Hassan 186, Kalaburgi 624, Kolar 89, Mysuru 327, Tumkuru 387 and Vijayapura 136.

More Karnataka CM says lockdown could be imposed if need arises

Earlier in the day, Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Medical Education, said Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Private hospitals have also been instructed to reserve 50 per cent of the beds. “Strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate with the government,” he added.

According to the Minister, about 400 doctors have been transferred from the Medical Education Department to the Health Department. RGICD has been kept reserved for SARI and ILI related cases. Presently 300 beds are available in Victoria for Covid patients and will be increased to 500 shortly, he said. Three hundred beds in Bowring, 150 in Charaka, 100 beds in HSIS Ghosha and 100 beds will be reserved in KC General hospital within two weeks.

Private hospitals have been requested to reserve 50 per cent of beds for Covid patients. But private hospitals have reserved only 15-20 per cent of what has been asked for. “Government will consider it a serious lapse. Strict measures will be initiated if they do not follow the government orders. Only critical non-Covid patients who need hospitalisation should be treated in hospitals. Government can not keep quiet if Covid patients are denied treatment. I once again appeal to the private hospitals to cooperate with the government,” Minister said.

Private hospitals can arrange Covid care centres at hotels. Only critical patients to be admitted to hospitals, he added.