Karnataka sees single day highest Covid deaths at 592

Karnataka saw a single day highest Covid-19 death cases at 592 on Friday, taking the total to 17,804 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among the districts Bengaluru Urban saw 346 deaths and the total deaths reported so far is 7,491. On the new cases front, the State saw 48,781 cases while Bengaluru reported 21,376.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate for the State has risen sharply to 30.69 percent. On Thursday, it stood at 29.83 percent. The case fatality rate (CFR) too is on the rise, today CFR is 1.21 percent. It stood at 0.66 percent on Thursday.

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead new cases at 21,376 and is followed by Ballari 1,284, Bengaluru Rural 959 cases, Dakshina Kannada 1,633, Hassan 2,422, Kalaburgi 1,722, Mandya 1,110, Mysuru 2,246 and Tumkuru 3,040.

CT- Scan or X-Ray

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said “Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at ₹1,500 and ₹250 respectively.”

Thanking the Central government, the Health Minister said “Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to 16 and this will support and strengthen the State's battle against Covid-19 pandemic.”

Hospitalisation

In order to make hospitalisation available to the needy, the government has accepted the suggestion made by the Treatment Protocol Committee to take stricter measures to shift 30-40 percent of the bed occupants who are non-serious, staying in the hospitals to Covid Care Centres or Step Down Hospitals.

Dr C N Ashwathanarayan, Deputy Chief Minister and state Covid task force head, said the patients whose conditions improve and become stable after the initial days of treatment need not continue to stay there for 14 days or so. Normally, the condition of the infected becomes stable after 4-5 days of treatment and then they should be shifted to CCC’s or Step Down Hospitals. This will be applicable for patients both in the government and private hospitals, he explained.