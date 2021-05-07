Karnataka sees single day highest Covid deaths at 592

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Karnataka saw a single day highest Covid-19 death cases at 592 on Friday, taking the total to 17,804 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Among the districts Bengaluru Urban saw 346 deaths and the total deaths reported so far is 7,491. On the new cases front, the State saw 48,781 cases while Bengaluru reported 21,376.
The daily Covid-19 positivity rate for the State has risen sharply to 30.69 percent. On Thursday, it stood at 29.83 percent. The case fatality rate (CFR) too is on the rise, today CFR is 1.21 percent. It stood at 0.66 percent on Thursday.
Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead new cases at 21,376 and is followed by Ballari 1,284, Bengaluru Rural 959 cases, Dakshina Kannada 1,633, Hassan 2,422, Kalaburgi 1,722, Mandya 1,110, Mysuru 2,246 and Tumkuru 3,040.
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said “Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at ₹1,500 and ₹250 respectively.”
Thanking the Central government, the Health Minister said “Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to 16 and this will support and strengthen the State's battle against Covid-19 pandemic.”
In order to make hospitalisation available to the needy, the government has accepted the suggestion made by the Treatment Protocol Committee to take stricter measures to shift 30-40 percent of the bed occupants who are non-serious, staying in the hospitals to Covid Care Centres or Step Down Hospitals.
Dr C N Ashwathanarayan, Deputy Chief Minister and state Covid task force head, said the patients whose conditions improve and become stable after the initial days of treatment need not continue to stay there for 14 days or so. Normally, the condition of the infected becomes stable after 4-5 days of treatment and then they should be shifted to CCC’s or Step Down Hospitals. This will be applicable for patients both in the government and private hospitals, he explained.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...